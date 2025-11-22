Think tank report highlights global significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization

Xinhua) 09:19, November 22, 2025

This photo shows copies of the think tank report titled "Joining Hands to Advance Toward an Eco-Friendly Modernization -- The Theoretical Contributions and Practical Leadership of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization To Global Sustainable Development." A report focusing on the global significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization was released at the Global Panda Partners 2025 conference in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday. The report was co-authored by the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency and the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

CHENGDU, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A report focusing on the global significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization was released at the Global Panda Partners Conference 2025 in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday.

The report, titled "Joining Hands to Advance Toward an Eco-Friendly Modernization -- The Theoretical Contributions and Practical Leadership of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization to Global Sustainable Development," was co-authored by the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency and the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization.

The think tank report, totaling about 16,000 characters and consisting of three sections, offers a deep analysis of how Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization enriches existing ideas on global sustainable development.

It also provides a systematic overview of China's approaches, experience and initiatives in advancing global sustainability, and calls for joint efforts to build and promote a global ecological civilization.

According to the report, under the guidance of the thought, China remains steadfast in pursuing the Chinese path to modernization, characterized by the harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, while taking up the responsibility as a major country to remain an important participant, contributor and leader in the development of global ecological civilization, injecting strong certainty into global sustainable development.

China's green development has been driven by national will, secured by institutional reform, powered by scientific and technological innovation, and oriented toward win-win cooperation, the report notes, adding that these efforts have formed a systematic, complete, sound and effective set of Chinese experience for others to draw on.

China will continue to uphold the principles of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, and take pragmatic actions to advance global sustainable development and join hands with all other countries to achieve eco-friendly modernization.

The release of the report was chaired by Lyu Yansong, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency and deputy director of the academic committee of the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency, at Friday's conference in Chengdu.

The report was also released the same day at the Global South Modernization Forum held in Beijing.

Joining Hands to Advance Toward an Eco-Friendly Modernization -- The Theoretical Contributions and Practical Leadership of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization To Global Sustainable Development

This photo shows a copy of the think tank report titled "Joining Hands to Advance Toward an Eco-Friendly Modernization -- The Theoretical Contributions and Practical Leadership of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization To Global Sustainable Development." A report focusing on the global significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization was released at the Global Panda Partners 2025 conference in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday.

The report was co-authored by the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency and the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chengliang)