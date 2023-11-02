Ecological concepts well inherited in ancient Chinese thinker's hometown

HEFEI, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Ecological civilization, or harmony between human beings and nature, is an ultimate goal that has been pursued by people from across the world at all times, among which was Guan Zhong, a prominent politician and thinker in the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 B.C.).

In Yingshang County, east China's Anhui Province, Guan's hometown, the ecological concepts of sustainable development he advocated more than 2,600 years ago are gradually becoming a reality.

Located on the north bank of the Huaihe River, the geographical dividing line between northern and southern China, Yingshang County enjoys a pleasant natural environment. Thousands of birds stop at the county's Balihe nature reserve as they migrate from north to south in late October. There is a "bird island" in the center of the river, which is densely inhabited by wild birds such as ducks and geese.

"We prohibit people from approaching or boarding the island to make sure it is purely a bird world. The nature reserve is actually a lake on the migratory route of these birds," said Huang Hui, who is deputy director of the nature reserve management and service center.

Balihe Township is some 20 km from Guangu Village, the birthplace of Guan Zhong. In 1993, the local government received a telegram from the United Nations Environment Programme in which it was awarded the title of "Global 500," commending its special contributions to environmental protection.

The telegram from Nairobi, Kenya, stated that the title was a recognition of outstanding achievements in the field of environmental protection. The text of the message is engraved on a stone monument in the nature reserve.

Wang Wenxin, Party chief of Balihe Township, has lived near the Huaihe River since childhood. He also witnessed the ecological improvement of the river basin, noting that there are no large-scale industrial facilities, while excessive fishing and indiscriminate logging are long gone.

In the eyes of Wang, the idea that "natural resources must be exploited properly at the right time" Guan proposed over 2,000 years ago, is now clearly reflected in the ecological management of the Balihe nature reserve.

In 2013, the nature reserve was listed as a national 5A-level scenic spot, the highest of its kind in China. Pleasant ecological conditions have provided new opportunities for local development.

Liu Defang, a farmer born in 1982, is one of the many beneficiaries. She used to make a living as a migrant worker in big cities with her husband. About 10 years ago, she returned home and opened a small shop in the scenic area. Her husband also found a new job there, driving speed boats for tourists.

"The rise of eco-tourism has allowed us to earn an income in our hometown," Liu said.

At the time when Guan was in power, he formulated a series of rules and even punitive systems, regulating that mountain, forest, water, and fish resources must be exploited in moderation and with closed seasons. Historical records indicate that Guan even set up special institutions and appointed officials for this purpose.

Walking in the streets of Yingshang County, people can find plenty of cultural elements related to Guan Zhong. A variety of festivals and cultural activities are held every year to commemorate the great man in this county.

"People in Yingshang are fond of planting trees, as if they were inheriting Guan's ecological philosophy," said Gong Wu, a researcher on Guan Zhong.

"The baton has been passed on from generation to generation. We have the responsibility to spread the ecological civilization idea and make it thrive just like all things in nature," said Zhang Yinjun, Party chief of Yingshang.

What's happening in Yingshang is just one practical example of the idea that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets. China has been acting on this idea for years to promote sustainable development.

China has persisted with a holistic and systematic approach to conserving and improving mountain, water, forest, farmland, grassland, and desert ecosystems, and has ensured stronger ecological conservation and environmental protection across the board, in all regions, and at all times, according to a report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China released in October last year.

However, the task of ecological protection in China still remains arduous. This task is imperative and the mission of all 1.4 billion Chinese to seek a better balance between development and conservation.

