Hong Kong sports chief hails National Games as booster for Greater Bay Area integration

Xinhua) 16:38, November 21, 2025

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong sports chief Timothy Fok Tsun-ting said China's 15th National Games has played a key role in strengthening integration of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and he hopes sports will continue to serve as a bridge across all three regions.

Fok, president of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, attended the tennis men's singles final of the Games in Hengqin International Tennis Center, Guangdong on Thursday. He said in a post-game interview that the event has driven development across the Greater Bay Area and boosted connectivity among its cities.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry, IOC Honorary President Thomas Bach and leaders of several global sports federations also visited the region during the Games. Fok, who accompanied them on multiple site visits, said the National Games attracted international attention and impressed many visitors.

"We took the opportunity to help them understand Hong Kong's development and introduce the Greater Bay Area vision," he said. "They were surprised by what they saw. The sports facilities and organizational capacity on display are crucial for the region's domestic and international exchanges in the future."

Hong Kong athletes made historic breakthroughs in tennis at this year's Games. Rising star Coleman Wong, the second seed in the men's singles event, won a bronze medal to make Hong Kong's best result in the category, after helping secure a bronze in the youth men's team event.

"I love tennis and practice an hour every day, though not in competition format," Fok said. "The final was exciting. Tennis has developed quickly nationwide, and Hong Kong players have also performed well. With such good tennis facilities in the Greater Bay Area, I hope we will have more exchanges on tennis in the future."

Hong Kong first participated in the National Games in 1997, months after its return to China. This year, Hong Kong joined in as a co-host, staging events including under-22 men's basketball, track cycling, fencing, golf, men's handball, rugby sevens, triathlon and beach volleyball.

"Hong Kong has taken part in every edition since 1997, but this one is unique because it is jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao," Fok said, adding that preparations for the Games spurred development across the Greater Bay Area, offered valuable opportunities for athlete exchanges and helped raise the sporting level in Hong Kong and Macao.

Fok said China's rapid sports development reflects the country's broader growth and the region's momentum. The National Games, he said, has deepened connections among young people across the Greater Bay Area. "I hope to see even more sports exchanges to further strengthen our integration," he said.

Many venues were upgraded using environmental-friendly materials, he noted. "The event may last just a few weeks, but it leaves behind high-quality sports facilities for the Greater Bay Area. A strong sporting nation needs the participation of everyone, and I hope these venues will be shared by all."

Fok has long advocated for the inclusion of wushu, a traditional Chinese martial art, in the Olympic Games. Wushu will appear as a showcase sport at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympics. "I took IOC officials to my hometown of Panyu district in Guangzhou to watch wushu competitions," he said. "I hope this helps them better understand the sport and takes us one step closer to its inclusion in the Olympic program."

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)