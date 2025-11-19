Exhibition on ancient Egyptian civilization kicks off in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:59, November 19, 2025

This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows a scene during the exhibition "Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums" at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in Hong Kong, south China. (Hong Kong Palace Museum/Handout via Xinhua)

HONG KONG, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- An opening ceremony for the exhibition "Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums" was held here Tuesday at the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

Organized by the Hong Kong Palace Museum in collaboration with the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, the exhibition marks the largest, most comprehensive, and longest-running display of ancient Egyptian treasures in Hong Kong. For the first time, Hong Kong will exhibit museum artefacts and the latest archaeological findings directly loaned from Egypt.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bernard Charnwut Chan, chairman of the Board of Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, said the Hong Kong Palace Museum plays a vital role in fostering dialogue among world civilizations, advancing global partnerships, and showcasing the finest art of China and the world, making it the ideal venue for such a significant exhibition.

Egyptian Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Yomna El-Bahar said the exhibition is not only a convergence of civilizations but also a profound dialogue between Egypt's eternal cultural heritage and Hong Kong.

The exhibition, which will run from Nov. 20, 2025, to Aug. 31, 2026, is organized into four thematic sections and showcases 250 precious artefacts. Spanning nearly 4,000 years of history, the exhibits include monumental statues, painted and inscribed stone stelae, mummy coffins and masks, jewelry, everyday objects, and animal mummies. Many of these artefacts are being displayed outside Egypt for the very first time.

Guests visit the exhibition "Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums" at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 18, 2025. (Hong Kong Palace Museum/Handout via Xinhua)

Guests visit the exhibition "Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums" at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 18, 2025. (Hong Kong Palace Museum/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows some artefacts during the exhibition "Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums" at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in Hong Kong, south China. (Hong Kong Palace Museum/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)