161 nominations for Hong Kong LegCo election deemed valid

Xinhua) 08:54, November 11, 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Candidate Eligibility Review Committee of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has completed the review of nominations for the 2025 Legislative Council (LegCo) General Election and has determined that all 161 nominations are valid, the HKSAR government said in a press release on Monday.

The committee has completed reviewing the nominations and considered that all 161 candidates meet legal requirements and conditions for upholding the HKSAR Basic Law and bearing allegiance to the HKSAR of the People's Republic of China, and determined their nominations as valid.

The nomination period for the 2025 LegCo General Election began on Oct. 24 and ended on Nov. 6. The Returning Officers for the 10 geographical constituencies, 28 functional constituencies, and the Election Committee constituency received a total of 161 nomination forms during the nomination period.

Voting for the eighth LegCo General Election is scheduled for Dec. 7.

