Key maritime forum spotlights Hong Kong's role in global shipping's green, smart shift

Xinhua) 10:24, November 18, 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The World Maritime Merchants Forum 2025 commenced here on Monday, with professionals across the global shipping sector exploring ways to transform into greater efficiency, green development and sustainability amid a volatile global economic and trade landscape.

Addressing the occasion, John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said in a world being reshaped by geopolitical shifts, technological innovation and climate change, "Hong Kong's role as a stable, reliable, and dynamic maritime hub has never been more vital."

"Hong Kong offers a simple and low tax regime, free port status and the unfettered flow of capital, information, and talent," said Lee, noting that for the sixth consecutive year, Hong Kong has ranked fourth globally in the International Shipping Centre Development Index, excelling in port infrastructure, maritime services, and its overall operating environment.

"Hong Kong is determined to be at the forefront as a premier green maritime fuel bunkering center," he said, emphasizing that its proximity to the Chinese mainland -- the world's largest producer of green maritime fuel -- affords the city a crucial advantage in developing itself into a global hub for green maritime fuel trade.

Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, believed that the HKSAR should seize the opportunities from the motherland's new round of opening-up and strengthen its role as a "super-connector."

He called for increased investment in technological innovation and enhanced cooperation to make Hong Kong "an origin and incubator for new global shipping rules and emerging maritime industries."

He also urged efforts to promote the green and intelligent transformation of global shipping, and give full play to Hong Kong's strengths in high-end services such as "shipping finance, maritime law, ship management, insurance brokerage and consulting, to foster the efficient integration of key shipping-related elements."

China's Vice Minister of Transport Fu Xuyin underscored Hong Kong's pivotal role as an international shipping center in the Belt and Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development.

Mable Chan, secretary for transport and logistics of the HKSAR government, said Hong Kong is establishing a comprehensive "rail-sea-land-river" intermodal transport system to extend Hong Kong's cargo sources to inland regions of the mainland.

Hong Kong will also establish "partner port" relationships with mainland ports, which hold strategic collaboration significance, as well as regions under the cooperation framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and prepare for the development of a green shipping corridor, she added.

Arsenio Dominguez, secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), said in a video address that digitalization is a key driver of industry transformation and called for greater attention to the upskilling of seafarers to meet challenges posed by new low-carbon fuels and technologies.

