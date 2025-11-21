Huawei to launch wheelchair mode for wearables amid global product growth

November 21, 2025

SHENZHEN, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei will release a wheelchair mode for sports and health features of its smart wearables this month, integrating accessibility for wheelchair users.

Zhu Ping, president of consumer business marketing and sales services at Huawei, said the innovation was inspired by Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashed.

"After in-depth research, we developed this function to scientifically assess activity by recording pushes, durations and calories, helping users manage their exercise," he told Xinhua.

Huawei's global wearable shipments have exceeded 200 million units this year, ranking first globally in first-half shipments and leading in over 20 markets. Analysts attribute this to Huawei's resilience and local integration, with the brand jumping to 39th on the 2025 Kantar BrandZ ranking.

"Growth stems from global consumer trust," Zhu emphasized.

The company highlights wearables and ecosystem apps, having launched new watches in Paris and hosted events worldwide. It also collaborates with over 150 research institutions, opening more than 70 data types to health studies to date.

Looking ahead, Zhu said that Huawei will "walk alongside global users" under its "Now is Yours" brand proposition. "Consumer trust is our most valuable asset. We aim to connect authentically across cultures," he added.

