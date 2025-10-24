Devices using Huawei's homegrown HarmonyOS 5 surpass 23 million

SHENZHEN, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Huawei said the number of devices running HarmonyOS 5 had exceeded 23 million units as of Wednesday, the day the Chinese technology giant released its new-generation HarmonyOS 6 operating system.

The rollout of HarmonyOS 6 has commenced for over 90 first-batch device models -- introducing upgrades in fluency, intelligence, privacy protection and cross-device collaboration, according to Huawei Executive Director Yu Chengdong.

Key features include AI-powered anti-fraud capabilities and enhanced privacy protection, such as AI anti-peeping technology.

HarmonyOS is a full-scenario intelligent operating system developed by Huawei -- which has now grown into one of the world's top three mobile operating systems.

