HarmonyOS attracts over 8 mln developers in China's homegrown OS push

Xinhua) 08:41, June 23, 2025

Customers try Huawei's HarmonyOS-powered laptops after the launch of the Huawei MateBook Pro and MateBook Fold Ultimate Design in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

SHENZHEN, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The ecosystem of China's self-developed HarmonyOS is expanding rapidly, with over 8 million developers now onboard, Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Friday at the Huawei Developer Conference held in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province.

According to Huawei's data, over 30,000 HarmonyOS applications and meta-services are under development or receiving updates, spanning nearly 20 sectors including government affairs, healthcare, and industrial applications. More than 100 mainstream productivity platforms, such as DingTalk and Feishu, have been adapted for HarmonyOS, serving approximately 38 million enterprises.

On September 25, 2023, HarmonyOS applications were fully launched, marking the beginning of the operating system's independent ecosystem development.

At the conference, Huawei unveiled the developer beta version of its next-generation operating system HarmonyOS 6. Additionally, the company launched the Harmony Agent Framework (HMAF) for its HarmonyOS ecosystem, which is poised to establish a groundbreaking AI ecosystem featuring autonomous decision-making and collective collaboration capabilities.

HarmonyOS, or Hongmeng in Chinese, is an open-source operating system designed for various devices and scenarios. Originally launched in 2019, it has since been applied across smartphones, tablets, wearables, smart home appliances, and new energy vehicles.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)