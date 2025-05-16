Huawei unveils smart solar solutions to accelerate Africa's green energy transition

Xinhua) 10:40, May 16, 2025

NAIROBI, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecoms firm Huawei will leverage its smart photovoltaic (PV) solutions to help accelerate Africa's green energy transition, company executives said on Thursday.

Du Peng, chief executive officer of Huawei Digital Power Eastern Africa, said that a green future for the continent is achievable if industry and governments work together to promote the adoption of clean energy solutions, including solar.

"The solar photovoltaic solutions we are installing in homes, businesses and factories are part of the efforts to light up Africa, enhance grid stability and promote sustainability," Du said in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, during the launch of the Huawei Eastern Africa FusionSolar Commercial and Industrial Innovative Product, a smart hybrid battery that has already been introduced in other parts of the continent.

According to Du, the deployment of new solar technologies across African markets will be pivotal to realizing a green and resilient future on a continent already grappling with climate shocks.

He said that Huawei is providing both software and hardware, while forging long-term partnerships with businesses to address energy poverty in Africa and foster inclusive growth.

Huawei's 215-kilowatt-hour battery storage system is both liquid- and air-cooled, optimizes energy efficiency, requires minimal maintenance, and can be installed quickly, said Nick Lusson, senior director of Huawei Digital Power Eastern Africa.

Lusson also said that the smart solar battery offers end-to-end safety guarantees and can be used to charge electric vehicles -- an important component in achieving net-zero targets in Africa.

Huawei's FusionSolar smart PV solution will help countries in the East African region reduce power outages, lower energy costs, and move closer to carbon neutrality, he added.

