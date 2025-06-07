Huawei promotes AI, cloud tech at Angola event

Xinhua) 13:40, June 07, 2025

LUANDA, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei has hosted an event in Luanda, Angola's capital, to showcase the application and prospects of cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) in government governance, urban development, and industrial upgrading across the African country.

Held under the theme "Accelerating Industrial Intelligence," the Huawei Day Angola event on Thursday brought together stakeholders from various sectors to discuss how digital innovation can drive sustainable development in Angola.

Angelo Joao, secretary of state for telecommunications, information technologies and social communication, said that Angola is advancing communication modernization and digital economy development under the 2023-2027 National Development Plan.

He highlighted the importance of platforms like Huawei Day in convening stakeholders to explore digital solutions tailored to Angola's economic priorities and to foster innovation in public services.

Jorge Augusto, vice governor for economic affairs of Luanda Province, said that technological transformation extends beyond hardware upgrades and represents a profound shift in urban governance and social service delivery.

He said that the provincial government is working closely with Huawei and other partners to localize the application of digital technologies, particularly 5G, cloud computing, and AI, with the goal of promoting modern governance and extending digital benefits to youth and vulnerable communities.

Hou Qiang, chief executive officer of Huawei Angola, said the company is committed to supporting the government's digital transformation, enhancing the global competitiveness of local enterprises, and promoting the accessibility of advanced technologies to help Angola achieve sustainable development.

Alan Santos, head of digital transformation and innovation at Banco Angolano de Investimentos, a private bank in Angola, said Huawei has played a key role in building Angola's telecom infrastructure over the past 23 years, expressing hope for deeper collaboration in areas such as digital strategy, capacity building, and the deployment of emerging technologies.

Huawei entered Angola in 2002 and has continuously supported the country's digital development. Since 2022, the company has partnered with the Angolan government on talent training initiatives and has trained more than 5,000 local information and communications technology professionals to date.

