160 Kenyan youth graduate from Huawei-sponsored digital skills program

Xinhua) 11:24, August 09, 2025

NAIROBI, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Some 160 rural youth from Nyamira County in western Kenya graduated Friday from a digital skill training program sponsored by Chinese telecoms firm Huawei, boosting their employability in an increasingly digital economy.

The four-week-long course was delivered via Huawei's DigiTruck, a mobile, solar-powered digital classroom that travels to remote areas, offering free information and communications technology training to youth, women, and small business owners.

During the training, participants gained skills in basic computer applications, online job searches, digital marketing, and curriculum vitae writing to help them compete in the modern workplace.

Winnie Chepkonga, corporate social responsibility coordinator at Huawei Kenya, said the DigiTruck has been closing the rural-urban digital gap since its launch in 2019, empowering youth and sparking innovation.

"We are thrilled to see the tangible impact the DigiTruck is having on youth empowerment across Kenya," Chepkonga said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, reaffirming Huawei's commitment to digital inclusion and skills development.

Irene Mayaka, a lawmaker from Nyamira County, said that the training had boosted the confidence of local youth, enabling them to navigate a knowledge-driven future.

Since 2019, the DigiTruck program has trained more than 9,000 youth across 39 counties in Kenya, awarding certificates and promoting innovation, creativity, and problem-solving, Huawei said.

A 2023 World Bank report found that only 38 percent of rural Kenyan youth have basic ICT skills, compared to 67 percent in urban areas. Another World Bank study, the Future Workforce report, projects that by 2030, over 60 percent of jobs in Kenya will require advanced digital and cognitive skills, underscoring the urgency of such initiatives.

