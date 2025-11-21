China's poverty elimination reflects human-centered vision

When China opened its doors to the world in 1978 and embarked on the path of reform, the country confronted a daunting reality: poverty. Vast rural regions remained trapped in deprivation, lacking basic infrastructure, access to markets, health care and economic opportunities. Few observers at the time could have imagined that within just four decades, China would not only escape this trap but go on to achieve what no country in human history had ever accomplished on such a scale.

By 2020, China officially declared the elimination of absolute poverty, lifting nearly 100 million people out of destitution in just eight years of targeted poverty alleviation and 800 million since the beginning of the reform era. This achievement positioned China among the world's leading examples of poverty reduction, enabling the country to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on poverty well ahead of schedule. The transformation was neither accidental nor the result of external exploitation or coercive economic expansion. Instead, it was the outcome of vision paired with discipline, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to people-centered development.

This is the story of a nation that chose to uplift rather than conquer, to empower rather than exploit, and to create prosperity through hard work, indigenous capabilities, and inclusive policies rather than through war, plunder or domination of others.

A vision rooted in humanity

China's poverty-alleviation effort is not merely an economic milestone; it is fundamentally a human story. It represents a political leadership that placed dignity, well-being and equality at the center of national rejuvenation. Guided by the principles of people-centered governance, China recognized early on that genuine modernization must have a positive impact on the lives of the most vulnerable.

The secret behind China's success lies in its long-term planning, continuity of policies, and a strategic culture that prioritizes deep structural transformation over short-term populism. No matter how ambitious the goals were, they were executed with discipline, consistency and clarity of purpose.

The development trajectory that began in 1978 gradually built an ecosystem in which:

· Agriculture was modernized, enabling farmers to produce more and earn more

· Industrial growth created jobs, transforming rural populations into a dynamic urban workforce

· Infrastructure connected once-isolated villages to markets and opportunities

· Technological innovation opened new paths for income generation

· Education and health care investments secured long-term human development

This multi-pronged strategy created a ladder for millions to climb out of poverty and prevented them from falling back.

The world has long witnessed international powers claiming leadership in poverty alleviation while simultaneously engaging in wars, resource extraction, and political manipulation abroad. Many so-called developed countries built their wealth by colonizing territories, controlling resources, and exploiting vulnerable populations across Asia, Africa and Latin America. Even today, coercive sanctions, political interference, and economic pressure continue to be key instruments of foreign policy for these states. Such histories make their advice on development less convincing, and their narratives about poverty reduction difficult to reconcile with their actions.

China chose the opposite path. Rather than becoming wealthy by taking from others, China became prosperous by developing itself from within, dedicating its energy, resources and labor toward building a fair and inclusive society. The country's development was not financed by foreign conquest, but by the sweat and determination of its own people — farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, scientists and local officials who all contributed to a national mission.

A sustainable model for the future

China understood early that lifting people out of poverty is one step; the more difficult task is ensuring they remain out of poverty. Many countries that have attempted to reduce poverty have seen temporary improvements, only to witness communities fall back into deprivation due to weak foundations. Recognizing this risk, China created a five-year transition period (2021–2025) dedicated entirely to consolidating achievements and preventing relapse.

This strategy has yielded impressive results:

· 6 million people at risk of falling back into poverty received targeted assistance

· Over 30 million workers previously lifted from poverty secured stable annual employment

· 850.5 billion yuan ($120 billion) was invested in formerly impoverished areas to improve infrastructure and public services, including transportation, water conservancy, education and health care

· Rural residents' per capita disposable income in counties lifted out of poverty rose from 12,588 yuan in 2020 to 17,522 yuan in 2024 — an annual real growth rate of 7.8 percent

These initiatives exemplify a multidimensional approach to sustainable development, encompassing economic, environmental and social aspects.

With the transition period ending in 2025, China is preparing for its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030).

China will continue to consolidate and expand its achievements in poverty alleviation, according to the recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan, released last month.

The goal is clear: to ensure that every citizen benefits from modernization and that no one is left behind.

The leadership behind the miracle

Central to this unprecedented achievement is the visionary leadership of the CPC, which provided the political will, institutional strength, and stability required to drive long-term poverty eradication. Key elements included:

· Prioritized poverty alleviation as a national mission, not a charity program

· Deployed millions of cadres to the grassroots, living and working among villagers

· Implemented incentive-based policies that rewarded innovation and hard work

· Designed localized solutions tailored to each village's conditions

· Ensured fiscal and financial continuity, protecting development from political cycles

The leadership understood that every village required different tools. Some needed roads, others needed industries, still others needed ecological restoration. This tailored approach differentiated China from countries that apply generic poverty-alleviation templates with little regard for local contexts.

China's poverty alleviation model offers valuable lessons to developing countries worldwide:

· Political commitment matters. Poverty cannot be eliminated by rhetoric; it demands consistent action.

· People-centered development works. Growth must uplift the weakest to be meaningful.

· Indigenous solutions outperform external prescriptions. Countries prosper when they build on their own strengths.

· Sustainability is essential. Eliminating poverty is not an event; it is a continuous process.

A global beacon of hope.

Peace enables development. China's achievements were made without invading, looting or exploiting others.

In an era when certain nations still impose sanctions, fuel conflicts, and interfere in the affairs of others, China's development path stands as a humane and dignified alternative, rooted in cooperation, self-reliance, and mutual benefit.

China's poverty elimination is more than a domestic achievement; it is a global beacon of hope. It demonstrates that even the most daunting challenges can be overcome when a nation unites around a shared mission, guided by visionary leadership and grounded in compassion.

As China moves into the 15th Five-Year Plan period, its focus on rural revitalization, sustainability, and inclusive growth signals a new chapter — one where development becomes deeper, more balanced and more equitable.

The elimination of absolute poverty in 2020 is nothing short of a miracle. But it is not a miracle achieved by chance. It is the result of determination, devotion and the enduring belief that every citizen deserves a dignified life.

In a world often divided by conflict and inequality, China's experience reminds us that development should uplift humanity, not exploit it. And that a modern, prosperous society is within reach for all nations that dare to dream, plan and persevere with the same resolve.

About the author: Zamir Ahmed Awan is a sinologist, former Pakistani diplomat and the founding chair of the Global Silk Route Research Alliance (GSRRA), based in Islamabad, Pakistan. He can be reached at awanzamir@yahoo.com.

