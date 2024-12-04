Home>>
Eradicating poverty: The Chinese way
(People's Daily App) 15:34, December 04, 2024
What does it take to eliminate poverty on an unprecedented scale? Discover how China helped over 10 million people lift themselves out of poverty annually from 2012 to 2020. Click to explore the key figures behind this global achievement.
