China secures victory against poverty over past 5 years: report
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China has secured victory in the critical battle against poverty within the set time frame and worked to consolidate and build on achievements in poverty alleviation, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.
The country has worked both to consolidate achievements in poverty alleviation and to promote the revitalization of rural areas over the past five years, said the report.
Following the elimination of absolute poverty, major poverty relief policies remained largely unchanged during the transition period, it added.
"We established effective monitoring and assistance mechanisms to prevent people lifted out of poverty from relapsing into poverty and took robust actions in response to natural disasters and COVID-19 to forestall any large-scale relapse into poverty," it said.
