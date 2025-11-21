China's rural revitalization offers lessons for Africa's socioeconomic development

Foreign students visit a kumquat processing center in Rong'an county during a winter field trip organized by the International Students Office at Beijing Foreign Studies University from Jan. 11 to 16, 2025. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Who could have ever imagined that a small kumquat could hold the secret to changing the lives of an entire county? On a sunny morning in early January, I arrived at a kumquat orchard in Rong'an county in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The sweet fragrance of citrus filled the air, and the sounds of hardworking farmers echoed all around. It was here that I met Mr. Li, a farmer whose eyes sparkled with pride as he showed me his bountiful harvest. He shared with me how the kumquat orchard had helped lift his family, as well as many others, out of poverty.

I was in Rong'an as part of a field trip with fellow international students, seeking to experience China's rural revitalization firsthand and gain a deeper understanding of rural Chinese culture. The trip provided me with profound insights and a greater appreciation of how rural revitalization is transforming China and lifting rural communities out of poverty.

China's rural revitalization strategy, first put forward during the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2017, aims to rejuvenate rural areas and address the gap between rural and urban regions by promoting rural development, agricultural modernization, and improving the standard of living in rural communities. The goal is to ensure that rural areas are not left behind on the path to modernization. Over the years, this strategy has successfully boosted local economies, reduced poverty, and enhanced social stability in rural communities across China.

Rong'an is often referred to as the "home of kumquats," as it is the world's leading producer of kumquats. According to a report, in 2024, the total area of kumquat cultivation in Rong'an had reached 226,000 acres, with a total output exceeding 260,000 tonnes. The full industrial chain is valued at nearly 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion). This success has not only helped farmers increase their incomes but has also driven rapid economic development in the region.

During my visit to Rong'an, I had the opportunity to tour a large kumquat farm, where I witnessed firsthand how mechanized agricultural equipment is used in both the cultivation and harvesting of fruits. Advanced water filtration systems were also in place, ensuring efficient irrigation for the farm. What left a lasting impression on me, however, was a visit to a kumquat processing and packaging center. There, I saw something quite different from what is usually the norm in many African countries.

At the center, modern equipment and cutting-edge processing technology were employed to process kumquats into high-quality products, which were then packaged and distributed nationwide. Additionally, I observed livestreaming sales and learned about the transportation of products to buyers across the country through a sophisticated logistics system, an innovation still uncommon in many African countries.

In contrast, in much of Africa, harvested fruits are typically transported from rural areas to cities for processing, packaging and sales. Unfortunately, poor transportation infrastructure often leads to fruits spoiling before they even reach processing facilities.

This stark difference highlights how adapting China's rural revitalization strategy to fit Africa's unique conditions could be a game changer. By modernizing agricultural practices, improving local processing capabilities and enhancing infrastructure, rural development could be significantly boosted, leading to stronger economic resilience across the continent.

China's rural revitalization strategy offers valuable lessons to African countries facing rural poverty, weak infrastructure, and food security challenges. China's experience demonstrates that with strong policy support, investment in agricultural modernization, ecological protection, and cultural preservation can transform even the most remote areas into dynamic economic centers.

Africa can benefit from adopting similar approaches, including strengthening rural transport, electricity, and internet connectivity, as well as developing agro-processing industries to raise farmers' incomes and create local jobs.

By prioritizing rural revitalization as China has done, African countries can unlock the potential of rural areas, driving sustainable growth and improving livelihoods. With the right policies, rural revitalization can be a key path toward a more prosperous and food-secure future for Africa.

