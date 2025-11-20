Chinese vice premier calls for applying Green Rural Revival Program experience to advance rural revitalization

Xinhua) 08:47, November 20, 2025

HANGZHOU, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong urged efforts to learn from and apply the experience gained from the Green Rural Revival Program to steadily advance all-around rural revitalization.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while attending a conference on promoting experience gained from the Green Rural Revival Program in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Liu stressed advancing all-around rural revitalization through constant efforts, highlighting the importance of strengthening and improving rural governance, promoting sustained income growth for farmers, and creating high-quality living spaces in rural areas.

He also called for more efforts to enhance grain production capacity as well as the quality and efficiency of specialty industries, and utilize targeted poverty alleviation measures to ensure no large-scale return to poverty occurs.

In June 2003, Zhejiang launched the Green Rural Revival Program, with plans to renovate about 10,000 incorporated villages and transform about 1,000 central villages among them into examples of moderate prosperity in all respects.

