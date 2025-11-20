China's SANY commissions industrial park in South Africa

Xinhua) 09:37, November 20, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's leading heavy equipment manufacturer SANY on Wednesday commissioned a new industrial park in Johannesburg, South Africa, strengthening its support for the country's industrialization drive.

The 28,000-square-meter industrial park integrates manufacturing and logistics functions as well as a talent training center. Once fully operational, it will have an annual production capacity of around 1,000 excavators.

According to Guo Ruiguang, vice president of SANY Group, the company began its global expansion in Africa, where it has sold equipment worth more than 3 billion U.S. dollars and built a comprehensive service network across the continent.

"The industrial park is not just a factory. It is a manufacturing hub, a logistics center, and a talent development platform that will create more than 100 new jobs," Guo said.

Speaking at the completion ceremony, South African Deputy Minister of Employment and Labor Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala praised the project, saying it reflects the Chinese company's confidence in South Africa's economic prospects and its long-term commitment to the region.

"One of the most compelling aspects of this project is sending dedication to skills development and technology transfer by investing in training and upskilling our workforce, saving for us to build a new generation of South African technicians, engineers, and industrial specialists," she said.

Qiu Zhongyi, economic and commercial counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, said that SANY has evolved from a simple equipment seller to a contributor to South Africa's industrialization process over the past years.

Qiu noted that South Africa remains one of China's most important investment destinations in Africa, with hundreds of Chinese companies creating jobs, contributing to tax revenues, and unlocking valuable opportunities for shared development.

