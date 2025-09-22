China's Jiangsu develops high-level int'l cooperation industrial parks

September 22, 2025

A file aerial drone photo taken in 2024 shows a smart manufacturing industrial park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, Jiangsu has vigorously developed high-level international cooperation industrial parks, which have become a key platform for advanced manufacturing projects and promoting high-quality regional economic development.

This photo taken on Sept. 18, 2025 shows the workshop of a medical equipment manufacturing company at an international industrial park in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A robotic arm works at the workshop of a medical equipment manufacturing company at an international industrial park in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2025.

This photo taken on Sept. 18, 2025 shows the workshop of a medical equipment manufacturing company at an international industrial park in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A staff member works at the workshop of a medical equipment manufacturing company at an international industrial park in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2025.

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2025 shows products of a machinery company at a smart manufacturing industrial park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A staff member works at the workshop of a medical equipment manufacturing company at an international industrial park in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2025.

