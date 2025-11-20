China never interferes in other countries' internal affairs: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:15, November 20, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday reiterated that China never interferes in other countries' internal affairs and has no interest in the so-called intelligence of the UK.

Mao's remarks came after MI5's warning to British politicians on Tuesday about two LinkedIn accounts that it accused of being operated on behalf of the Chinese security authorities.

"China has stated its position more than once," Mao told a daily press briefing. "China never interferes in other countries' internal affairs and has absolutely no interest in the so-called 'intelligence' of the UK Parliament."

"Time to stop those phantom allegations and the false projection," she added.

