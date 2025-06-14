China will continue being an important driving force for global connectivity: foreign ministry

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to act as an important driving force for global connectivity, a Chinese spokesperson said on Friday.

To date, China-Europe Railway Express routes have been launched in 128 cities in China, reaching 229 cities in 26 European countries and over 100 cities in 11 Asian countries, epitomizing connectivity cooperation between China and the world, spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing.

He made the remarks when asked to comment on the view that the China-Europe Railway Express has become an "accelerator" for economic and trade cooperation among the countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Lin said that the China-Europe Railway Express -- a signature outcome of the BRI, with freight trains departing every 30 minutes or less -- operates in an efficient, smooth and stable manner, not only bridging economic and trade exchange between Asia and Europe, but also becoming a force for growth in BRI countries.

The China-Laos Railway and the new western land-sea corridor train service are operating smoothly, and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is under construction. These are examples of how new logistics routes are enhancing the efficiency of cross-border logistics, enabling increased personnel and trade exchange, and deepening industrial coordination and value chain integration, driving industrial transformation and upgrading in those countries and bringing a tangible sense of gain to locals, Lin said.

"Connectivity is one of the key cooperation areas of the BRI," Lin added, noting that China will uphold the principles of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, continue to act as an important driving force for global connectivity, benefit the world through its own development, and achieve win-win outcomes.

