China calls for peaceful resolution of Iran nuclear issue through political, diplomatic means: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 11:35, October 01, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China maintains that a peaceful resolution of the Iran nuclear issue through political and diplomatic means is the only viable option, and opposes the threat of force, the use of sanctions and the application of pressure, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

Guo made the remarks in response to the UN Security Council's failure to adopt the draft resolution for a technical extension of Resolution 2231 that was tabled by China and Russia.

The aim of the draft resolution was to allow more time and space for diplomatic negotiations on the Iran nuclear issue, and to create favorable conditions for the eventual political settlement of the issue, Guo said. Pushing through the "snapback" mechanism is not constructive and has reversed the political and diplomatic process of resolving the issue, he added.

Guo noted that the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is the root cause of today's crisis. China calls on the United States and European countries to show political sincerity, make greater diplomatic efforts, return the Iran nuclear issue to a path of political and diplomatic settlement, and prevent the situation from escalating further.

"China will continue upholding an objective, just position, and playing a constructive role in reaching a settlement that accommodates the legitimate concerns of all parties," Guo said.

