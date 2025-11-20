Mainland rebukes Taiwan authorities' fearmongering over bounty notices targeting 'Taiwan independence' diehards

09:05, November 20, 2025 By Feng Fan ( Global Times

Responding to media inquiries on whether public security authorities may issue bounty notices targeting more "Taiwan independence" enforcers and accomplices, after police announced cash rewards ranging from 50,000 ($7,030) to 250,000 yuan for information on Taiwan social media influencers Wen Tzu-yu and Chen Po-yuan, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council outlined the mainland's position on Wednesday.

The spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said Wen and Chen have long been engaged in publishing and spreading inflammatory separatist rhetoric such as "resisting mainland and protecting Taiwan" and "relying on the US to seek independence," while maliciously attacking and smearing the mainland's policies that benefit Taiwan residents. She said that the two have also bullied and persecuted mainland spouses living in Taiwan as well as Taiwan residents who support peaceful cross-Straits relations, effectively acting as enforcers and accomplices for "Taiwan independence" forces and causing egregious impact.

Zhu stressed that the public security authorities' decision to issue a bounty notice for clues about their offenses is a concrete action taken in accordance with the law to punish crimes of secession and incitement to secession, and a just response to the strong public call across the Straits to oppose separatism. She added that reward measures in such notices are implemented by public security organs in line with relevant laws and regulations.

Zhu noted that mainstream public opinion in Taiwan favors peace, development, exchanges and cooperation. A tiny minority of diehard separatists and their enforcers, she said, have committed wrongdoing and acted as accomplices, drawing widespread resentment from Taiwan society, where most residents firmly support lawful measures to hold them accountable.

She emphasized that relevant enforcement actions target only diehard separatists, not the wider Taiwan population, and urged people on both sides of the Straits to provide information on illegal activities and resolutely oppose all forms of "Taiwan independence" separatism.

According to Xinhua, police in Quanzhou, East China's Fujian Province issued a bounty notice on November 13 seeking clues on the illegal activities of Wen, also known as Pa Chiung, and Chen, known as Minnan Wolf, who allegedly acted as enforcers and accomplices of secessionist forces. Those who assist in their capture may receive rewards of 50,000 to 250,000 yuan depending on their contribution, local police said.

At Wednesday's press conference, a reporter cited claims by Taiwan's mainland affairs council alleging that the mainland aims to "disturb social order in Taiwan" and that residents cooperating with the bounty notice will be "prosecuted." In response, Zhu said many Taiwan residents "despise such intimidation" and have sought to distance themselves from figures such as Shen Pao-yang, Wen Tzu-yu and Chen Po-yuan.

Zhu reiterated that the bounty notice is "a concrete action taken in accordance with the law to punish crimes of splitting the country and inciting secession, and a just response to strong public calls across the Straits to oppose separatism." She also assured that the mainland will strictly protect the identities and lawful rights of informants.

An expert said the bounty notice for Wen and Chen is a normal judicial procedure, and while some Taiwan media outlets have deliberately hyped the move, falsely claiming it will trigger "social chaos" or hinder cross-Straits exchanges in an attempt to intimidate Taiwan residents. Such claims are "baseless," the expert said.

"The mainland's measures against separatist figures such as Wen and Chen reflect the authority and credibility of the judicial process and will not be compromised," Zheng Jian, a professor at the Taiwan Research Institute of Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Wednesday. Zheng emphasized, "ordinary Taiwan residents will not be affected in any way."

On the contrary, Zheng said, the mainland has been striving to enhance communication and exchanges across the Straits and dismantle the "information cocoon" created by the DPP authorities and separatist forces. He noted that such forces have repeatedly fabricated narratives portraying cross-Straits exchanges as "united front infiltration" and have even disrupted families of mainland spouses living in Taiwan.

He added that the bounty mechanism is designed to encourage ordinary Taiwan residents — many of whom face intimidation and suppression from the authorities — to provide clues about illegal separatist activities. "This shows the mainland's sincerity and supports those who resist political coercion," Zheng said.

During the same press conference, a reporter asked about Wen and Chen's "counterattacks" and media claims that the bounty notice had triggered a wave of "malicious reporting" in Taiwan. Some commentators alleged the move would create social disorder or lead to a "chilling effect" on freedom of expression. Zhu dismissed such claims, saying that the "clumsy performances of these two political clowns only expose their bluster and fear." "The law will not be escaped," she said, adding that Wen, Chen and their ilk "will inevitably pay the price for their illegal acts."

Zhu reiterated that issuing bounty notices for clues on Wen and Chen is "a concrete action taken in accordance with the law to punish crimes of splitting the country and inciting secession, and a just response to strong public calls across the Straits to oppose separatism." The scope of the measures, she said, is "clear and limited, and do not target or affect the broad Taiwan compatriots." She added that the positive public response from both sides of the Straits reflects deep resentment toward the wrongdoing of "Taiwan independence" enforcers.

The DPP authorities' attempts to threaten and intimidate informants "seriously infringe on the basic rights of Taiwan compatriots" and expose the hypocrisy of their claims to defend "freedom of speech," Zhu said.

"'Taiwan independence' is the root cause of undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and harming the interests and well-being of people on both sides," she stressed. Using criminal justice measures to punish secessionists and safeguard core national interests "is a common international practice and is a necessary and righteous act to oppose separatism and safeguard peace in the Taiwan Straits and the interests of compatriots on both sides."

"I want to emphasize again: Applying criminal justice measures to punish those who split the country and safeguard core national interests is a universal practice," Zhu said. "'Taiwan independence' forces try every means to embolden themselves, but this only reveals their inner panic. The diehard separatists should not harbor any illusions—the sword of justice is hanging high, and any attempt to pursue 'independence' will be met with punishment," she concluded.

