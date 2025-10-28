Police probe "Taiwan independence" separatist Shen Pao-yang over suspected crime of secession

Xinhua) 10:07, October 28, 2025

CHONGQING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Police in a southwest Chinese city on Tuesday said a criminal investigation has been launched against "Taiwan independence" separatist Shen Pao-yang on suspicion of secession.

The case was opened to resolutely combat Shen's criminal acts of secession, including initiating and establishing the separatist organization, the Kuma Academy, said a statement from the Chongqing police.

Shen, a Taipei native in his 40s, was put on the list of obstinate "Taiwan independence" separatists by the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council last October.

The Chongqing police said the case against Shen was opened in accordance with China's laws and regulations, including the Criminal Law and a set of guidelines on punishing the crimes of secession and incitement to secession by "Taiwan independence" diehards.

Police urged the public to promptly report relevant clues and information and promised to protect the identity of informers.

