China urges European Parliament not to send wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" forces

Xinhua) 08:13, November 11, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has protested to the European Parliament over "Taiwan independence" politicians attending the "Inter-Parliamentary Alliance summit" in the building of the European Parliament, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the apparent strengthening of "outreach" by Taiwan to Europe as Taiwan's Hsiao Bi-khim called for greater support for Taiwan in a rare speech to a European Parliament group in Brussels on Friday while Tsai Ing-wen is expected to give an address in Berlin on Monday.

"The European side noted that the European Parliament's commitment to the one-China policy has not and will not change, relevant meeting was not held at the invitation of the European Parliament, relevant individuals were not invited by the parliament and the parliament leadership did not have any contact with them. The personal actions of individual Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) do not represent the official position of the European Parliament," Lin said.

Noting that the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance (IPAC) is funded by multiple anti-China institutions and is accustomed to spreading disinformation about China, Lin said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities use IPAC, a group that has no credibility at all, to solicit foreign support for their separatist agenda.

"The political theatrics staged by 'Taiwan independence' politicians and IPAC are merely aimed at grabbing attention. Such attempts are doomed to fail," Lin said.

He reiterated that no matter what gambits the DPP authorities and "Taiwan independence" separatist forces resort to and whatever "outreach" they try to seek, it will only make their separatist agenda more evident and can never stop China's reunification.

"We hope the European Parliament will make no mistake about the true nature of the DPP authorities, abide by the one-China principle, not to send any wrong signal to 'Taiwan independence' forces, and avoid being used," he said.

"As for the certain leading figure for 'Taiwan independence' you mentioned, let me point out that China's position is consistent and clear," Lin said, reaffirming that China firmly opposes any "Taiwan independence" separatists visiting countries having diplomatic ties with China under any pretext.

He urged Germany to abide by the one-China principle, unequivocally oppose all "Taiwan independence" moves, refrain from sending any wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and earnestly uphold the overall bilateral relations with China.

The spokesperson said certain leading figure for "Taiwan independence" who has already left office is still making every futile attempt to solicit foreign support for the independence agenda, adding that the ill-intentioned attempts will never succeed.

