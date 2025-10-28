Police probe into suspected "Taiwan independence" secessionist a just move to safeguard national unity: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:38, October 28, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A police probe against "Taiwan independence" separatist Shen Pao-yang over secession charges is a just and necessary move to safeguard national unity, a spokesperson for China's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said Tuesday.

Chen Binhua, the spokesperson, made the statement after police in Chongqing city announced that they had launched a criminal investigation against Shen over his suspected acts of secession, including initiating and establishing the separatist organization, the Kuma Academy.

"The aim of striking hard against and severely punishing an extremely small number of 'Taiwan independence' secessionists in accordance with the law is to protect the interests and well-being of the overwhelming majority of Taiwan compatriots and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Chen said.

The "Taiwan independence" separatist activities are the gravest immediate threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Chen said, adding that the diehard separatists advocating "Taiwan independence" are scums who undermine cross-Strait relations, seek to split the country, and attempt to incite war to advance their secessionist agenda.

Chen also called on Taiwan compatriots to resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" and join hands with the mainland to promote exchange and integrated development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)