Senior Chinese legislator meets Arab representatives attending 11th China-Arab States Civilizations Dialogue

Xinhua) 08:46, November 20, 2025

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Arab representatives attending the 11th China-Arab States Civilizations Dialogue in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with Arab representatives attending the 11th China-Arab States Civilizations Dialogue on Wednesday in Beijing.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of leaders from both China and Arab countries, their relations have entered the best period in history.

He also noted that China is willing to work with Arab countries to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both sides, deepen exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, implement the four major global initiatives, and jointly build a China-Arab community with a shared future for the new era.

Li also introduced the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC.

Arab representatives expressed their willingness to deepen dialogue and exchanges with China on civilizations, saying that they will learn from China's development experience, and jointly build a community with a shared future between the two sides.

