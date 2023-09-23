Home>>
6th China-Arab States Expo reflects hopes for closer cooperation
By Chang Sha (People's Daily Online) 22:03, September 23, 2023
The sixth China-Arab States Expo commenced on Sept. 21 in Yinchuan, the capital of northwest China's Hui Autonomous Region. Over 1,000 domestic and foreign enterprises are participating on-site at this year's four-day event. Spanning nearly 40,000 square meters, the exhibition area includes a zone designated for international participants, featuring those from Arab states, providing unique experiences for both local and international visitors.
