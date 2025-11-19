Measures implemented to ensure residents stay warm during winter in China's Yinchuan

Xinhua) 09:41, November 19, 2025

A staff member of a heating service company measures the indoor temperature at a household in Jinfeng District of Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2025. Affected by the cold air, the local heating department has implemented measures such as precise regulation of the heating network and comprehensive pipeline inspections to ensure residents stay warm during the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Staff members inspect heating facilities at a heating service company in Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2025. Affected by the cold air, the local heating department has implemented measures such as precise regulation of the heating network and comprehensive pipeline inspections to ensure residents stay warm during the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

