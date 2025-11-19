Measures implemented to ensure residents stay warm during winter in China's Yinchuan
A staff member of a heating service company measures the indoor temperature at a household in Jinfeng District of Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2025. Affected by the cold air, the local heating department has implemented measures such as precise regulation of the heating network and comprehensive pipeline inspections to ensure residents stay warm during the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Staff members inspect heating facilities at a heating service company in Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2025. Affected by the cold air, the local heating department has implemented measures such as precise regulation of the heating network and comprehensive pipeline inspections to ensure residents stay warm during the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Staff members inspect heating facilities at a heating service company in Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2025. Affected by the cold air, the local heating department has implemented measures such as precise regulation of the heating network and comprehensive pipeline inspections to ensure residents stay warm during the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Staff members monitor heating facilities at a heating service company in Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2025. Affected by the cold air, the local heating department has implemented measures such as precise regulation of the heating network and comprehensive pipeline inspections to ensure residents stay warm during the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Staff members inspect heating facilities at a heating service company in Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2025. Affected by the cold air, the local heating department has implemented measures such as precise regulation of the heating network and comprehensive pipeline inspections to ensure residents stay warm during the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cultural event for the disabled held in NW China's Yinchuan
- Journey through 800 years: Discovering the Xixia Imperial Tombs
- Ningxia Eight Treasures Tea: Echoing the bustling scenes of ancient Silk Road
- Tour Yuehai Lake: Unlock the green code of Yinchuan's riverside village
- Trying on ancient Chinese costumes and recreating classic movie moments in Yinchuan
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.