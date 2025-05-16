Home>>
Trying on ancient Chinese costumes and recreating classic movie moments in Yinchuan
By Li Zheng, Peng Yukai, Alvaro Lago, Sheng Chuyi (People's Daily Online) 15:43, May 16, 2025
Travel through time and become an iconic character. At Yinchuan's Zhenbeipu Western Film Studio, a national 5A-level scenic area, visitors can dress in the costumes of their favorite movie characters and stroll through various filming locations, reliving cinematic history.
