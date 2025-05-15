Experience the magic of 'fish-vegetable farming' at Yinchuan's riverside village

16:38, May 15, 2025 By Sheng Chuyi, Li Zheng, Peng Yukai, Alvaro Lago ( People's Daily Online

Who says that northwest China only has cattle and sheep? Yinchuan in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, not only boasts delicious aquatic products but also the finest red wine.

The freshness of the aquatic products and the great taste of the red wine both are the result of green farming. High-quality agricultural development makes the already delicious flavors even more fragrant!

(Zhang Heyun, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)

