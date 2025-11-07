Cultural event for the disabled held in NW China's Yinchuan
Actors perform during a cultural event for disabled people in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 6, 2025. Showcasing the talents and resilience of the disabled, the cultural event kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
