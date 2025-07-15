Journey through 800 years: Discovering the Xixia Imperial Tombs

13:59, July 15, 2025 By Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi, Li Zheng, Alvaro Lago, Liang Hongxin ( People's Daily Online

China's Xixia Imperial Tombs were inscribed on the World Heritage List on July 11, 2025, during UNESCO's 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, held in Paris, France.

The Xixia Imperial Tombs is located at the foot of Helan Mountain, about 30 km west of Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The site is composed of nine imperial tombs, 271 subordinate tombs, a 5-hectare complex of architectural ruins, and 32 flood control sites.

These towering tombs stand as witnesses of the Xixia Dynasty (1038-1227), a dynasty that once ruled this land — a people who mastered the art of winemaking over 800 years ago.

The intricate wine vessels and exquisite murals prove that wine was more than a drink for the Tangut (Dangxiang) people — it was a language of power, ritual and identity.

