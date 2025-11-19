Historic Chinese city reinterprets fashion with constant innovation

Xinhua, November 19, 2025

NANJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- In October, Bosideng, a 49-year-old established Chinese apparel brand, captivated global audiences at Paris Fashion Week with a fresh reinterpretation of the down jacket, blending fluidity, elegance and a contemporary East-meets-West aesthetic.

Behind this global spotlight lies the untold story of Changshu, a historic city in east China's Jiangsu Province. Through technological innovation and cultural empowerment, Changshu has transformed itself into a dynamic hub for fashion manufacturing and creativity.

WHEN FASHION MEETS CHINA SPEED

Imagine a wool sweater produced in 50 minutes, a custom down jacket delivered within 72 hours, or a sample-to-shipment cycle of functional outerwear in just seven days. While Changshu is often associated with serene canals and a relaxed lifestyle, its fashion industry is operating at a staggering speed.

At Bosideng's smart factory, an AI "brain" orchestrates nearly 2,000 interconnected devices. Automated overhead rails shuttle materials under the guidance of real-time data screens, achieving a 90-percent automation rate for key processes. This system has slashed the traditional 28-day production cycle to a mere three days.

"Our best decision in the past five years was investing over 1 billion yuan (about 141 million U.S. dollars) in digitalization and smart manufacturing," said Gao Dekang, president of Bosideng International Fashion (China) Co., Ltd. The move has reduced the garment brand's inventory turnover time from 175 to 118 days.

Small and medium enterprises are following suit. By leveraging "cloud factories" and AI technologies from partners like Feiliu Technology, they now achieve agile, small-batch production. The digital transformation is visible in every stage from design to sales. AI mannequins have significantly reduced photoshoot costs, while virtual hosts now run livestreams around the clock.

To date, over 700 textile and garment companies in Changshu have undergone digital upgrades, boosting productivity by 35 percent.

A SEAMLESS ECOSYSTEM

By 9 p.m., livestreamers at a digital culture park are in full swing, engaging cross-border audiences in real time. It is not just about sales -- viewer feedback, even something as specific as adjusting a sleeve design, can be instantly relayed to factories for quick modification.

"This closed loop from design to production is why Changshu can achieve a 72-hour turnaround," explained Zhou Yunhua, executive vice chairman of the Changshu Garment Association.

The city has built a supportive infrastructure to keep the industry moving. For live-streamers like Li Xin, having an apartment just ten minutes from the office is just one of many tailored services that help pool talent and further boost the efficiency of the whole industry.

Meanwhile, the city's government service center offers 24-hour assistance and quick response. Such efforts have nurtured over 15,000 livestreamers and 1,700 homegrown brands, generating over 110 billion yuan in annual e-commerce transactions.

Now Changshu is home to over 5,000 textile manufacturers and produces more than 500 million garments annually. Leveraging online platforms, Changshu's garment business has now established a presence in 179 countries and regions, with annual transactions exceeding 160 billion yuan. This has firmly established the city as a pivotal hub in the global textile and garment industry.

