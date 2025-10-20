Pakistan-China Fashion Show strengthens cultural ties

The Pakistan-China Fashion Show, co-hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing and the China International Cultural Communication Center (CICCC), took place on Oct. 19, at the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing.

Models walk the runway to showcase outfits crafted by Pakistani designers at the Pakistan-China Fashion Show in Beijing, Oct. 19, 2025. (Photo provided by the organizer)

The event aimed to promote mutual understanding between Chinese and Pakistani cultures and further strengthen the friendship between the two nations.

A model poses at the Pakistan-China Fashion Show in Beijing, Oct. 19, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Xu Jingwen)

A model poses at the Pakistan-China Fashion Show in Beijing, Oct. 19, 2025. (Photo provided by the organizer)

Pakistani designers Maheen Khan, Moazzam Abbasi, Ayesha Tariq, Rizwaullah, and Zain Hashmi showcased collections created exclusively to blend Pakistani and Chinese fashion aesthetics. Meanwhile, Aqeel Chaudhary, a Pakistani designer based in China, presented his jewelry line.

Models walk the runway to showcase outfits crafted by Pakistani designers at the Pakistan-China Fashion Show in Beijing, Oct. 19, 2025. (Photo provided by the organizer)

Speaking at the event, Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's ambassador to China, said the majestic Badaling Great Wall served as a fitting venue to celebrate the enduring spirit of the Silk Road. Today, he added, that spirit is reflected in a modern bridge of textiles, art, and friendship between China and Pakistan.

Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's ambassador to China, talks to designers backstage at the Pakistan-China Fashion Show in Beijing, Oct. 19, 2025. (Photo provided by the organizer)

Hashmi highlighted the event's special significance, noting that it coincided with the 60th anniversary of the first visit by a Pakistani dignitary to the Great Wall. He emphasized that the fashion showcase was built on three core pillars: cultural fusion, commercial value, and the vitality of Pakistani fashion. This, he added, not only demonstrates the natural synergy between Pakistani creativity and the Chinese market but also helps forge new commercial bridges for the two nations' shared future.

"The Pakistani Embassy in China plans to organize cultural events, such as food and music festivals, in multiple Chinese provinces in the future," the ambassador concluded. "These initiatives aim to expand cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan and further deepen mutual understanding between the two nations."

Long Yuxiang, chairman of the CICCC, praised the fashion show, noting that the Great Wall stands as an iconic symbol of Chinese cultural heritage, one that carries rich history and exemplifies exquisite craftsmanship.

Long Yuxiang, chairman of the China International Cultural Communication Center, speaks with People's Daily Online backstage at the Pakistan-China Fashion Show in Beijing, Oct. 19, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Xu Jingwen)

"The fashion show offers an outstanding opportunity to showcase the fruitful outcomes of China-Pakistan cultural exchanges," Long said. "All the exquisite costumes crafted by Chinese and Pakistani designers embody cultural fusion, and through this, they will further expand the global influence of traditional Chinese culture."

When discussing the China-Pakistan partnership, Long praised the success of bilateral cooperation across various fields and expressed hope for even closer ties between the two nations.

"China and Pakistan are neighboring countries with a long history of cooperation," Long concluded. "CICCC strictly follows the guidance of the Chinese government to advance people-to-people exchanges, and these efforts lay a solid foundation for bilateral cooperation in other sectors."

As the silk and threads of Chinese and Pakistani designs intertwined at the Badaling Great Wall, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing people-to-people exchanges and cherishing the legacy of their long-standing friendship, a bond that continues to grow stronger.

Diplomatic envoys to China from Argentina, Jordan, Bahrain, Maldives, Sri Lanka and other countries, along with Chinese and Pakistani fashion figures, corporate representatives and media representatives, attended this event, with a total of over 300 participants.

