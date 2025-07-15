Fashion show held at Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing
A model presents a neo-Chinese ready-to-wear design during a fashion show held at the Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. The fashion show is inspired by elements of the Prince Kung's Palace Museum and Chinese intangible cultural heritages, displaying 37 concept creations as well as 35 neo-Chinese ready-to-wear designs. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Models present neo-Chinese ready-to-wear designs during a fashion show held at the Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. The fashion show is inspired by elements of the Prince Kung's Palace Museum and Chinese intangible cultural heritages, displaying 37 concept creations as well as 35 neo-Chinese ready-to-wear and accessories. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Models and designers greet the audience during a fashion show held at the Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. The fashion show is inspired by elements of the Prince Kung's Palace Museum and Chinese intangible cultural heritages, displaying 37 concept creations as well as 35 neo-Chinese ready-to-wear and accessories. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A model presents a concept creation during a fashion show held at the Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. The fashion show is inspired by elements of the Prince Kung's Palace Museum and Chinese intangible cultural heritages, displaying 37 concept creations as well as 35 neo-Chinese ready-to-wear and accessories. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A model presents a neo-Chinese ready-to-wear design during a fashion show held at the Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. The fashion show is inspired by elements of the Prince Kung's Palace Museum and Chinese intangible cultural heritages, displaying 37 concept creations as well as 35 neo-Chinese ready-to-wear and accessories. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Models present concept creations during a fashion show held at the Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. The fashion show is inspired by elements of the Prince Kung's Palace Museum and Chinese intangible cultural heritages, displaying 37 concept creations as well as 35 neo-Chinese ready-to-wear and accessories. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of outdoor fashion show in China's Chongqing
- A glimpse of 2025 Puyuan Fashion Week in E China's Zhejiang
- Fashion catwalk set against terraced fields in SW China's Guizhou
- Ethnic dress highlighted at tea garden fashion show in SW China's Yunnan
- Humanoid robots make debut at Shanghai Fashion Week
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.