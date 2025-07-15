Fashion show held at Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:12, July 15, 2025

A model presents a neo-Chinese ready-to-wear design during a fashion show held at the Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. The fashion show is inspired by elements of the Prince Kung's Palace Museum and Chinese intangible cultural heritages, displaying 37 concept creations as well as 35 neo-Chinese ready-to-wear designs. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Models present neo-Chinese ready-to-wear designs during a fashion show held at the Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. The fashion show is inspired by elements of the Prince Kung's Palace Museum and Chinese intangible cultural heritages, displaying 37 concept creations as well as 35 neo-Chinese ready-to-wear and accessories. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Models and designers greet the audience during a fashion show held at the Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. The fashion show is inspired by elements of the Prince Kung's Palace Museum and Chinese intangible cultural heritages, displaying 37 concept creations as well as 35 neo-Chinese ready-to-wear and accessories. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A model presents a concept creation during a fashion show held at the Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. The fashion show is inspired by elements of the Prince Kung's Palace Museum and Chinese intangible cultural heritages, displaying 37 concept creations as well as 35 neo-Chinese ready-to-wear and accessories. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A model presents a neo-Chinese ready-to-wear design during a fashion show held at the Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. The fashion show is inspired by elements of the Prince Kung's Palace Museum and Chinese intangible cultural heritages, displaying 37 concept creations as well as 35 neo-Chinese ready-to-wear and accessories. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Models present concept creations during a fashion show held at the Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. The fashion show is inspired by elements of the Prince Kung's Palace Museum and Chinese intangible cultural heritages, displaying 37 concept creations as well as 35 neo-Chinese ready-to-wear and accessories. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

