Fashion takes center stage at the Great Wall

By Zhang Kaiwei, Huang Kechao (People's Daily Online) 17:26, October 20, 2025

A stunning fashion show was held Oct. 19, 2025, at the Badaling section of the Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Beijing. The ancient stones and bricks of Badaling echoed with modern creativity as Chinese and Pakistani designers showcased collections in the show titled "Silk Road Elegance: Two Nations, One Runway." This is what happens when culture, history and style collide on the runway at one of the world's wonders.

