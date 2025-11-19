Chinese-built roads improve local livelihoods, attract more tourists to rare dolphin habitat in NE Cambodia

KRATIE, Cambodia, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Cheng Sokunthea, a snack food vendor at the Kampi dolphin resort here in Northeast Cambodia's Kratie province, has seen a significant rise in her sales in recent months since the construction of provincial roads 377 and 377A had been completed, providing convenience to tourists to visit the rare Mekong River dolphin habitat. Financed by the World Bank and undertaken by Chinese contractor Poly Changda Engineering Co., Ltd., the construction of the two roads with a length of more than 48 km was completed in April 2025.

Road 377, with a length of 35 km, links Kratie provincial town to an important touristic destination, the endangered Mekong Irrawaddy dolphins, which have been listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

It is estimated that currently, there are 111 Irrawaddy dolphins living along a 120-km main channel of the Mekong River in northeast Kratie and Stung Treng provinces.

"Previously, when I first came to live here, the road was dusty, bumpy and very difficult to travel, and my children got sick very often due to dust," Sokunthea told Xinhua on Monday.

"But now, the road is comfortable to travel because it's no longer dusty, bumpy and difficult and it is clean," the 52-year-old vendor added.

Sokunthea said with good-conditioned road, more local and foreign tourists have spent their vacations visiting Mekong Irrawaddy dolphins and other tourist attractions in Kratie province.

"This road helps boost my sales because its good conditions have attracted travelers constantly and some of them stopped by for snack foods at my stall," she said. "This has helped improve my livelihood."

Chhom Raksa, another snack food seller at the Kampi dolphin resort, recalled that previously, only a dirt road was accessible with poor conditions, and it made travel even more difficult during the rainy season, severely hindering tourism development and residents' daily lives.

Raksa said she has witnessed a sharp rise in the number of tourists since this road was completed.

"Here, tourists visit dolphins, bathe at the Kampi resort, eat local foods, and enjoy fresh air," the 40-year-old vendor said.

Raksa said the road has changed her life and other local residents' lives, enabling them to make more money from selling products and providing services to tourists.

"I would like to thank China for helping construct roads and bridges for people here," she said. "These have not only facilitated travel, but also helped attract more tourists."

Sao Premarak, one of the road project officers in the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, said the project has brought significant benefits to the local communities, reducing travel time to reach schools and public service centers.

Also, it has expanded access to markets and work opportunities, enhanced connectivity during rainy season, and improved road safety and air quality, he added.

"After this road has been constructed, the number of tourists has increased a lot, residents along the road are happy, and the traffic of goods transportation on the road has also been on the rise," he said. "The road has significantly improved local people's livelihoods."

