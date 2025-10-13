China donates dental treatment chairs to Cambodia

Xinhua) 14:52, October 13, 2025

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday donated two sets of state-of-the-art dental treatment chairs to Cambodia to help improve the quality of oral healthcare services for Cambodian children.

The donation was from the Hainan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC-Hainan) to the National Pediatric Hospital of Cambodia via the Doctor Alliance of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia.

Heng Sokkung, secretary of state for Cambodia's Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, and head of the Doctor Alliance of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia, said during a handover ceremony that the donation was a new testament to China's contribution to supporting the provision of quality oral care services to Cambodian children.

"I'd like to express my profound thanks to CDC-Hainan, this is not the first time, for having made donation to support Cambodia's medical sector," he said.

"Cambodia and China are 'iron-clad' friends. We are good friends, partners and brothers, who have always provided mutual support in all circumstances," he added.

Sokkung said China's assistance has not only helped modernize the health sector, but also protected the well-being of the Cambodian people, contributing to building an all-weather Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era.

Nhip Angkeabos, director of the National Pediatric Hospital of Cambodia, expressed his sincere thanks to China for always supporting the development of healthcare services in the Southeast Asian country.

"This donation will contribute to improving the quality and effectiveness of dental care services for children," he said.

Lin Yingzi, secretary of the Party Committee of the CDC-Hainan, and Chen Cong, minister-counsellor of the Chinese Embassy to Cambodia, attended the handover ceremony.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)