In pics: 2025 China-Cambodia mid-autumn festival friendship gala
Chinese artists perform at the 2025 China-Cambodia mid-autumn festival friendship gala in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Sept. 28, 2025. The gala held here on Sunday evening attracted hundreds of revelers. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)
Cambodian artists perform at the 2025 China-Cambodia mid-autumn festival friendship gala in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Sept. 28, 2025. The gala held here on Sunday evening attracted hundreds of revelers. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)
Cambodian artists perform at the 2025 China-Cambodia mid-autumn festival friendship gala in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Sept. 28, 2025. The gala held here on Sunday evening attracted hundreds of revelers. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)
Cambodian artists perform at the 2025 China-Cambodia mid-autumn festival friendship gala in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Sept. 28, 2025. The gala held here on Sunday evening attracted hundreds of revelers. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)
Photos
