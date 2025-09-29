China-Cambodia cultural show held in Phnom Penh to celebrate upcoming mid-autumn festival

Xinhua) 10:03, September 29, 2025

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A 2025 China-Cambodia mid-autumn festival friendship gala was held in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Sunday evening, attracting hundreds of revelers.

Speaking at the event, Cambodian Information Ministry's Secretary of State Kem Gunawadh said the bright moon in the mid-autumn transcended national boundaries, connecting all those who yearn for beauty and cherish family reunions.

"For the Cambodian people, this full moon carries a special sentiment. It reflects the long-standing friendship and enduring ties between China and Cambodia," he said.

Gunawadh said China has been Cambodia's most loyal and reliable partner.

"The profound friendship between our two countries is like the bright moon, unwaveringly illuminating our shared path forward regardless of rainstorms," he said.

He said that whenever Cambodia faced difficulties, China always spared no effort in providing assistance, particularly in infrastructure and economic development and cultural protection, among others.

"China's support has been pervasive, making an indelible contribution to Cambodia's prosperity and stability," Gunawadh said. "This spirit of mutual support and assistance is a concrete manifestation of our shared vision of building a community with a shared future."

The official said the full moon during the mid-autumn festival symbolizes harmony and happiness.

"I hope that the friendship between China and Cambodia will be as bright as the full moon," he said. "Let us work together to deepen cooperation in all areas, so the tree of China-Cambodia friendship will bear even more abundant fruits and bring greater benefits to the peoples of both countries."

The mid-autumn festival is one of the four most important festivals in China and on the occasion, moon-cakes are regarded as an indispensable delicacy.

During the two-hour event, artists from the arts schools of both countries jointly presented a variety of traditional songs and dances, and each of the performances drew hearty rounds of applause from the audience.

One of the spectators, Pok Sovan, who is an official from Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism, said she felt happy to join the event, saying that it would make Cambodia-China relations become closer.

"This event is vital to help further promote the tourism sector and cultural exchange between Cambodia and China," she told Xinhua.

"I would love to see broader people-to-people exchanges between Chinese and Cambodia people, so they can enhance mutual learning on culture, civilization, and tourism, among others," Sovan said.

Teav Sopheap, another official from Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism, said that during the moon festival, Cambodian people of Chinese descent worship the moon with moon cakes and hold joyful family gatherings.

"Personally, I like this festival because it is an occasion to consume mooncakes with our family members in a friendly atmosphere," he told Xinhua.

