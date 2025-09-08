China-funded Mekong River bridge in Cambodia temporarily open during traditional festival

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- A China-funded bridge across the Mekong River in northeast Cambodia's Kratie province was temporarily open to the public for 21 days to facilitate travel during the traditional Kan Ben and Pchum Ben festival, or Ancestor's Day, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Phan Rim, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, said the bridge was open to traffic from Sept. 8 to 28.

"Pedestrians, motorists, family cars, and tourist vans with a maximum of 12 seats are allowed to cross the bridge during the above-mentioned period," he said in a news release.

The 1,761-meter-by-13.5-meter bridge, along with a 31.69-km connecting road, is being constructed by the Shanghai Construction Group under a concessional loan from China.

Work on the bridge started in January 2023.

"To date, 98.13 percent of the bridge construction has been completed, as 87.13 percent of the connecting road has been achieved," Phan Rim said.

