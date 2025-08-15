All-weather Cambodia-China community with shared future to build brighter future for both countries: experts

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- All-weather Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era will bring closer people-to-people contact, further development and shared prosperity for both countries, experts said here on Thursday.

They made their remarks during a lecture on "jointly building an all-weather Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era".

National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) Secretary General Vath Chamroeun said China has become Cambodia's most important development partner, playing a key role in driving the kingdom's economic growth through massive investments in infrastructure, growing trade and cooperation in various sectors.

"In the sports sector, China has also played an important role in helping train Cambodian athletes," he said at the event.

Chea Munyrith, president of the Cambodian Chinese Evolution Researchers Association, said building all-weather Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era is a win-win concept, benefiting both countries and peoples and contributing to promoting peace, security, stability, development and prosperity in the region.

Munyrith said Cambodia and China enjoy excellent relations rooted in age-old history, which have evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, defined by ironclad friendship.

"This is an exemplary relationship that remains unbreakable despite the changing regional and international landscapes, thanks to rock-solid political mutual trust," he said.

He added that the ironclad friendship is a solid foundation for building an all-weather Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era, which is resilient to crises and emerging challenges.

