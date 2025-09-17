Home>>
Cambodian Princess Norodom Jenna highlights enduring friendship, youth exchanges with China
(People's Daily App) 14:39, September 17, 2025
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road held in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province on Tuesday, Cambodia's Princess Norodom Jenna recalled her great-grandfather's lifelong bond with China and shared her own cross-cultural experiences. She called on young people from both nations to promote sincere exchanges and deepen the bilateral friendship.
