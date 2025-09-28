China makes significant contributions to regional, global economic growth: Cambodian senate president

Xinhua) 13:59, September 28, 2025

Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, also Cambodia's acting head of state, speaks at an event to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sept. 26, 2025. Over the past 76 years, China has achieved great accomplishments in all sectors, Hun Sen said here on Friday. "China has become a global hub for economy, trade, investment, finance, production, industry, science, and innovation, contributing significantly to driving economic growth in the region and the world," he said. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Over the past 76 years, China has achieved great accomplishments in all sectors, Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen said here on Friday.

Speaking at an event in Phnom Penh to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Hun Sen, also Cambodia's acting head of state, said China has successfully overcome various obstacles and challenges in the process of nation-building over this period.

"China has become a global hub for economy, trade, investment, finance, production, industry, science, and innovation, contributing significantly to driving economic growth in the region and the world," he said.

Cambodia and China established diplomatic relations in 1958. Since then, the friendship, which has been carefully cultivated by successive leaders of both countries, continued to grow stronger and more steadfast, culminating in a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation and an ironclad friendship, he said.

"I am immensely pleased to see that our two countries have close and fruitful cooperation in all sectors, which reflects our traditional solidarity and win-win cooperation," Hun Sen said.

He noted the two countries agreed in April to build an all-weather Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era, which befits an ironclad friendship based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and mutual trust.

Hun Sen said China is Cambodia's major trading partner, investor, and aid provider.

"This aid and very close cooperation have contributed significantly to Cambodia's socio-economic development, infrastructure development, and the improvement of the Cambodian people's living conditions," he said, congratulating the growth in bilateral trade volume and the steady increase in Chinese investment in Cambodia.

"We will jointly develop our 'Diamond Cooperation' and successfully implement the 'Industrial and Technological Corridor' and the 'Fish and Rice Corridor' as well as accelerate the synchronization and alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Cambodia's Pentagonal Strategy Phase I," he said.

Hun Sen said Cambodia will continue to work closely with China within regional and international frameworks, such as ASEAN-China cooperation, Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, the Greater Mekong Sub-region, and the United Nations, to contribute to maintaining peace, stability, prosperity, and development in the region and the world.

