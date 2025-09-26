"Qingdao Night" cultural show held in Cambodia to promote Cambodia-China tourism year

Xinhua) 12:30, September 26, 2025

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A "Qingdao Night" cultural performance was held here on Thursday, aiming at promoting the China-Cambodia Tourism Year 2025 and the tourism potential of the eastern Chinese coastal city of Qingdao in Shandong Province.

During the two-hour show, a variety of artistic performances were presented by Chinese artists, drawing hearty rounds of applause from the audience.

The event also featured a photography exhibition showcasing Qingdao's natural attractions like the scenic Laoshan Mountain and beautiful beaches, as well as historical sites.

Speaking at the event, Long Ponnasirivath, a secretary of state at Cambodia's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, said it was the first cultural show and photography exhibition organized by Qingdao in Cambodia.

"The event today provides a good opportunity for Cambodian people to gain better insight into the ancient culture, tradition, custom, and civilization of China's Shandong Province," he said.

Hor Sarun, a secretary of state at Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism, said the event clearly reflected high attention paid by both countries to further deepening bilateral ties in culture and tourism.

"This event definitely gives support to the Cambodia-China Tourism Year 2025," he said. "It will also inject fresh impetus into the iron-clad Cambodia-China friendship and the construction of an all-weather Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era."

According to Sarun, Cambodia received a total of 785,000 Chinese tourists during the January-August period of 2025, a year-on-year increase of 45.7 percent.

"We hope that Cambodia will attract more than 1 million Chinese tourists in the entirety of 2025," he said. "In this sense, the future of Cambodia's tourism sector is inseparable from the inflows of Chinese tourists and investors."

