Chinese embassy's open day event captivates hundreds of Cambodian youths

Chinese artists perform during an open day event at the Embassy of China in Cambodia in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Embassy of China in Cambodia on Saturday hosted an open day event, welcoming hundreds of Cambodian youths.

The event featured a variety of activities such as Chinese cultural performances, cuisine, and calligraphy, among others.

Svay Raksa, a sophomore majoring in international relations at the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said the event offered a unique opportunity to Cambodian youths to explore Chinese culture, cuisine, achievements, and history.

"The event today was really amazing, with a lot of wonderful performances featuring Chinese music, culture and songs," she told Xinhua. "I think it will definitely help promote our Cambodia-China relations."

Raksa said she is keen to learn about Chinese history, music, culture, and civilization.

"My ambition is that when I graduate with my bachelor's degree in Cambodia, I will pursue my master's degree in China," the 20-year-old said. "I really have a desire to be a bridge of friendship between Cambodia and China."

Sok Kim, a student in the major of Chinese literature at the Cambodia-ASEAN International Institute, said the event strengthened cultural and educational relations between the two countries, promoting a deeper understanding of Cambodia-China relations.

"When I graduate, I want to be a promoter of Cambodia-China relations. I really desire to be a bridge of friendship for a better future of Cambodia-China relations," the 26-year-old student said.

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2025 shows a scene during an open day event at the Embassy of China in Cambodia in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

Chinese artists perform during an open day event at the Embassy of China in Cambodia in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

