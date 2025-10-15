China's top legislator meets Cambodia's National Assembly president

Xinhua, October 15, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Cambodia's National Assembly President Khuon Sudary, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Tuesday met with Cambodia's National Assembly President Khuon Sudary, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China is willing to work with Cambodia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance the China-Cambodia "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation framework, strengthen political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, deepen people-to-people exchanges, and enhance law enforcement cooperation and multilateral collaboration.

Zhao said the NPC of China is also prepared to deepen experience exchange with Cambodia's National Assembly in legislation and supervision. He further called for strengthened cooperation in areas such as poverty reduction and disease prevention for women to contribute to the global women's cause.

Khuon Sudary expressed Cambodian National Assembly's willingness to play an active role in advancing the development of the relations between the two countries.

