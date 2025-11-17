Home>>
The high-speed rail standing upright: 'Offshore giant' embarks on a new journey in wind power
(People's Daily Online) 13:18, November 17, 2025
When a high-speed train roars past you, have you ever thought that one day it would "stand upright" in the deep sea? This is not a fantasy, but a Chinese engineering miracle that is happening. It is the "Qihang" 20MW floating offshore wind turbine generator, dubbed "the high-speed rail standing upright in the sea." In this video, we follow in the footsteps of the engineers to explore the top-level intelligence and hardcore technology embodied in this 20MW wind turbine generator known as the "Offshore Giant."
