Public welfare and charity forum held at 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit

People's Daily Online) 13:18, November 13, 2025

Photo shows a scene of the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit Internet Public Welfare and Charity Forum. (Photo courtesy of the forum organizer)

On Nov. 8, the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit Internet Public Welfare and Charity Forum was held in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. The forum, themed "Digital Intelligence for Good: Cultivate new growth engines for internet public welfare," aimed to exchange and share valuable explorations of how digital and intelligent technologies empower internet public welfare, as well as to deepen international exchanges and cooperation.

The forum was attended by a mix of Chinese and international guests, with Yang Jianwen, vice director of the Cyberspace Administration of China, and Shu Huihao, vice minister of the Ministry of Civil Affairs, delivering opening remarks. Liu Xin, vice director of the Standing Committee of Zhejiang Provincial People's Congress, also attended.

During the forum, Wang Xiujun, chairman of the China Internet Development Foundation, Zhang Chunsheng, CPPCC National Committee member and chairman of China Charity Alliance, and three other domestic and international guests delivered keynote speeches, highlighting the significance of digital intelligence in supporting philanthropy and sharing practical experiences and innovative approaches. The forum featured a video showcasing the achievements of the "Interconnected China Public Action" project, the release of research results of a study titled "The Power of Progress in Public Welfare: Supporting the Construction of a Cyber Power through High-Quality Development of Internet Philanthropy," and presentations by online influencers illustrating how AI technology enhances everyday life. Performers also shared public welfare stories connecting traditional arts with the digital era.

The forum included two thematic sessions: "Technological Inclusivity – Jointly Building a New Ecosystem Integrating Digitalization and Philanthropy" and "Digital Intelligence for Good – Jointly Exploring New Paths for Public Welfare to Facilitate Social Governance." A roundtable discussion on "Building Consensus to Promote International Exchange and Cooperation in Public Welfare and Philanthropy" brought together domestic and foreign guests to explore pathways and methods for high-quality development in internet philanthropy.

The event was hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of Civil Affairs, co-organized by the China Internet Development Foundation, China Charity Alliance, People's Daily Online, and Xiaomi Corporation. More than 100 participants attended, including representatives from government agencies, international organizations, internet companies, scholars, and online influencers from multiple countries.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)